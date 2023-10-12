Amid the escalating tension between Israel and Palestine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Hamas terrorists carried out unimaginable atrocities in the region that includes slaughtering, rape and beheading. He further vowed to “crush and destroy" Hamas and claimed that “Every Hamas member is a dead man," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We saw boys and girls bound, who were shot in the head. Men and women burned alive. Young women who were raped and slaughtered. Soldiers who were beheaded," he also claimed

Netanyahu made the remarks in a late-night televised address as Israeli planes pounded Gaza in response to the unprecedented attack. However, the allegations could not be independently confirmed, said AP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, later US President Joe Biden at a White House event said that he has confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children.

Referring to the same, he commented, “I’ve been doing this a long time," Biden said at the White House. “I never really thought that I would see, have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children."

He also expressed dismay over violent imagery coming out of the Israel-Gaza war and called the Hamas attack “the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust," and a campaign of “pure cruelty." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A White House spokesperson later clarified that U.S. officials and the president have not seen pictures or confirmed such reports independently. The president based his comments about the alleged atrocities on the claims from Netanyahu’s spokesman and media reports from Israel, according to the White House, reported Washington Post

Meanwhile, the U.S. is already rushing munitions and military equipment to Israel and has deployed a carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean as deterrence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza since Saturday and the subsequent Israeli retaliation have left around 2,150 people dead.

The Israeli authorities said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have been killed in Israel, while the Palestinian side put the death toll in Gaza at 950.

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!