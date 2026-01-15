Did Iran issue ‘bullet won't miss’ warning for Trump? Did Tehran close airspace as unrest continues? Top 10 updates

Iran has escalated its rhetoric against the United States by airing footage of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on state television, alongside a chilling warning that “this time, the bullet won’t miss”, even as Tehran partially shut its airspace amid mounting domestic unrest and regional tensions. The developments come at a volatile moment in US–Iran relations, with nationwide protests inside Iran, international travel disruptions, and renewed speculation over possible American military action.

Below are the ten key developments shaping the fast-moving crisis.

1. Iran airs Trump assassination footage with direct threat Iran’s state broadcaster aired footage from the Butler, Pennsylvania rally showing a bloodied then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, accompanied by the message: “This time, the bullet won’t miss.”

The message was widely interpreted as a reference to the Butler rally shooting, in which Trump was wounded during a pre-election speech. Iranian television paired the warning with a photograph from that event.

2. Revolutionary Guards vow retaliation The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the regime would respond “at an appropriate time” to the United States and Israel, which Tehran accused of fomenting the unrest gripping the country.

3. Trump signals support for Iranian protesters President Trump has repeatedly posted “HELP IS ON ITS WAY” and “MIGA” (Make Iran Great Again) on social media, signalling overt political support for demonstrators challenging Iran’s clerical leadership.

4. US military posture tightens in the Gulf Earlier, some US personnel were urged to leave a US military base in Qatar as a “precaution,” people in the know told CNN, underscoring growing concern about retaliation or escalation linked to the protests and rhetoric.

5. Death toll mounts amid internet blackout At least 2,400 demonstrators have been killed since the crackdown began last month, according to a US-based rights group. An internet blackout remains in force, while one Tehran resident described the atmosphere as “extremely heavy and tense”.

Also Read | Jaishankar receives call from Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi, discusses unrest

6. Iran denies plans for executions Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi sought to allay international fears, telling Fox News: “There is no plan for hanging.”

“Hanging is out of the question,” he said, according to Reuters—despite hanging being a historically common method of execution in Iran.

7. Tehran partially closes airspace Aviation tracker Flightradar24 reported that Iran closed its airspace to all flights except international services operating with specific permission. The advisory was issued for a little over two hours, with live data showing airlines actively avoiding Iranian skies.

8. Airlines reroute around Iran and Iraq Germany’s Lufthansa said it would bypass Iranian and Iraqi airspace “until further notice”, Agence France-Presse reported. The decision applies across the Lufthansa Group, including Austrian, Brussels Airlines, Discover, Eurowings, Swiss and ITA Airways, citing “the current situation in the Middle East.”

9. Execution of Erfan Soltani reportedly postponed A cousin of Erfan Soltani told The Guardian that prison authorities had informed the family his execution had been postponed, without providing further details. The family has not seen or heard from him to independently verify the claim.

Also Read | Iran signals plans for swift trials and executions of protesters

10. Trump keeps military option open Speaking at an Oval Office event, President Trump said killings in the Iranian crackdown appeared to be subsiding and that he believed there was “no plan for large-scale executions”, while stopping short of ruling out US military action.

“We’re going to watch and see what the process is,” he told reporters, adding that he had received “a very good statement by people that are aware of what’s going on.”