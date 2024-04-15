Did Iran warn the US before launching attacks on Israel? Iranian foreign minister says...
Iran fired over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in a retaliatory attack on April 13. Tehran claims this was in response to Israel's alleged attack on its consulate in Damascus, Syria on April 1.
Iran had informed the United States and neighboring countries about the drones and missiles attack before 72 hours of its launch, said Turkish, Jordanian and Iraqi officials said on Sunday.
