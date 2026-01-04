Did Jack Ryan predict Venezuela crisis? Fans spot parallels after US action on Maduro

As dramatic developments unfolded in Venezuela, viewers on social media were quick to draw comparisons with the political thriller Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, claiming the series appeared to have eerily mirrored real-life events.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that American forces carried out overnight strikes in Venezuela, resulting in the capture of the country’s long-time leader Nicolás Maduro. Trump later shared an image which he said showed Maduro blindfolded aboard the USS Iwo Jima.

According to US officials, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown to New York state late Saturday. They reportedly landed at Stewart Air National Guard Base before being transferred by helicopter to Manhattan, taken to offices of the Drug Enforcement Administration and later moved to Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Addressing a press conference, Trump said the United States would assume temporary control of Venezuela “until a safe, proper and judicious transition” could be ensured. He described the operation as “extremely successful” and warned that it should serve as a message to anyone threatening American sovereignty or lives.

As the news spread, clips from Jack Ryan began circulating widely online. Several users pointed out similarities between the show’s storyline — which includes US involvement in Venezuela’s political instability — and the unfolding real-world crisis. While fans debated whether the series had “predicted” the events, others noted that the parallels highlighted how fiction often draws from long-standing geopolitical tensions rather than forecasting the future.

A user wrote, “It's actually wild. This Jack Ryan scene dropped back in 2019, basically laying out the exact geopolitical playbook, massive oil reserves + weak governance = perfect target for outside powers. And now here we are in 2026 watching it play out almost word for word.”

Another user wrote, “This season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan was the open playbook, and the scriptwriter ensured the include almost all the elements and factors present IRL.”

“Most of America probably couldn't spell Venezuela yesterday, now look how far we've come,” the third user wrote.

“Terrible source. It’s an entertaining show but gets everything wrong. It claims the Venezuelan leader is right wing extremist, and tries to politicize everything in favor of left wing. Maduro was left wing which is why the left is trying to defend him,” the third user wrote.

The fourth wrote, “Amazing parallels from that season of Jack Ryan to today’s events!”