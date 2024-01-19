Did Japan succeed in its historic mission to moon? JAXA says, ‘still checking its status’
SLIM, nicknamed 'the Moon Sniper,' used pinpoint landing technology to land on the lunar surface, aiming for a target of just 100 meters. The mission's main goal is to test new landing technology and gather clues about the moon's origin.
Japan’s space agency said early Saturday that its spacecraft is on the moon, but is still "checking its status." More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.
