Intelligence sources have alleged that Jeffrey Epstein operated what they describe as the world’s largest “honeytrap” scheme, allegedly recruiting women for a network of associates on behalf of the KGB, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

More than three million documents released on Friday referenced a wide range of influential people, including 79-year-old US President Donald Trump, Billionaire Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Justice Department stated that some of the materials contained “false and sensationalist allegations” about Trump that had been submitted to the FBI ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The Daily Mail reported that the release of newly disclosed documents related to the Epstein files has lent weight to claims by senior security officials that Epstein may have been acting in the interests of Moscow—and possibly Israel—while arranging encounters for some of the world’s most influential figures.

The records include 1,056 documents that mention Russian President Vladimir Putin and 9,629 references to Moscow. They also suggest that Epstein may have gained access to Putin even after his 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor, the report stated.

The Daily Mail reported, citing security sources, that Robert Maxwell, Czechoslovak-born British media proprietor, was a Soviet intelligence asset from the 1970s. During that period, they claim he helped facilitate the emigration of Soviet Jews to Israel, allegedly with Mossad’s involvement, the report noted.

The Daily Mail further reported that in exchange, Maxwell is said to have assisted in channelling Russian money into Western financial systems, with help from Jeffrey Epstein.

According to these claims, Epstein was introduced to Maxwell and the KGB by an oil magnate who was also reportedly connected to Russian intelligence. Investigations into Maxwell’s business activities have supposedly revealed links not only to the KGB and Mossad, but also to MI6, the Daily Mail reported.

US security officials further believe Epstein maintained long-standing connections to Russian organised crime, which may have been used to exert leverage over him, potentially explaining how he was able to bring young women from Russia with apparent ease.

In a book, American Kompromat: How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, Craig Unger also alleged that Epstein depended on Russian pimps to provide many of the girls he abused. Unger suggests that the FSB—the successor to the KGB—may have obtained compromising material from the numerous videos Epstein was said to have filmed of his prominent associates with the girls, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking involving underage girls. His death was officially ruled a suicide.