Did Joe Biden's uncle fall victim to cannibals in New Guinea? US President shares story
Joe Biden recounted the story of his uncle Ambrose Finnegan, a World War II veteran whose plane crashed in New Guinea. Biden suggested Finnegan may have been eaten by cannibals, but official records state he died in a plane crash in the Pacific Ocean due to engine failure.
US President Joe Biden while sharing a personal story about his uncle Ambrose Finnegan who served in the Pacific campaign during World War II and said that he might have fallen victim to cannibals after his plane was shot down over New Guinea. His comments came after his visit to the missing-in-action war memorial in his childhood home city of Scranton, Pennsylvania.