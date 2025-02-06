Royal family expert Tom Quinn has come up with a new book, Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants. He has shared a chapter from the book in a column in The Times. Let’s take a look at some key points of his interactions with the staff at Buckingham Palace.

When Prince Harry first introduced Meghan Markle to the family, Prince William and Kate Middleton initially found her charming and refreshing. A staff member recalled that Meghan and William once playfully danced together during their early interactions.

“They thought she was a breath of fresh air,” said one employee.

However, tensions soon emerged, especially due to Meghan’s warm and affectionate nature. While she was used to hugging and making friendly gestures, William, Kate and even King Charles were uncomfortable with such “tactile” interactions.

Meghan was reportedly hurt by their reluctance as physical affection was natural for her. She even attempted to hug a royal aide, who awkwardly recoiled.

William, known for being reserved, became uneasy as the Duchess of Sussex hugged him frequently. This sparked gossip among staff, with some misinterpreting her warmth as flirting with the future king. However, there was no truth to the rumours.

“Meghan really disliked the hierarchy. Many of the rules do seem pretty pointless and exist only so that the relative status of each senior royal is protected. And the senior royals are such a sensitive bunch — if one gets a gold pen or a new car, they all want one. Meghan thought they behaved like babies,” said a former team member.

‘Why so serious?’ The strained atmosphere deepened Harry and William's rift. Meghan struggled to understand why William and Charles always seemed serious.

