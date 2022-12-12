Did Meghan Markle mock the Queen with curtsy joke in Netflix Series

Did Meghan Markle mock the Queen with curtsy joke in Netflix Series1 min read . 06:29 PM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary released on 15 December. It opened to a massive opening of 2.4 million viewers globally. In the first three episodes of the much-anticipated documentary, the couple - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat, Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates, and previously unseen footage of their son Archie.
However, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is facing criticism. It has been alleged that Meghan Markle brought embarrassment to the Royal household and the United States of America, where she is now residing with her husband Prince Harry and her two children.
In one of the episodes of the Netflix docu-series Meghan recreated an intimate moment when she met Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Markle i seen pointing fun at herself when she curtseyed the longest reigning monarch of British history.
Meghan explained that the process of curtsying to someone was foreign to her as an American, although her over enthusiastic attempt saw her ruin the whole gesture.
While this moment in the docu-series was intended to poke at comic relief, but it did not set well with social media.
“Why is it ok for Meghan to mock our culture in this way? Or does racism only work one way?" wrote British columnist Sarah Vine on Twitter.
“Rude Meghan Markle mocking the Queen and British Monarchy. Her appalling behaviour is an embarrassment to the royal family, and the United States as well. Meghan is burning bridges on both sides of the Atlantic," added British conservative commentator Nile Gardiner.
“Meghan was mocking herself here but sure make this about British culture like the Brits created ‘curtesy’ and the ‘bow’ - Colonial Mentality."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has faced a lot of criticism for their decision to step down as front row royals. They had made allegation of racism at an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
