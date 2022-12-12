Did Meghan Markle mock the Queen with curtsy joke in Netflix Series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary released on 15 December. It opened to a massive opening of 2.4 million viewers globally. In the first three episodes of the much-anticipated documentary, the couple - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat, Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates, and previously unseen footage of their son Archie.

