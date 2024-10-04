Did PM Benjamin Netanyahu bug Boris Johnson’s bathroom? Former UK PM says, ‘may or may not be, but…’

Boris Johnson claims his security team discovered a listening device in his Foreign Office bathroom after a meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu. 

Published4 Oct 2024, 09:26 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his security team found a listening device in his private bathroom at the Foreign Office
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his security team found a listening device in his private bathroom at the Foreign Office

In a big claim, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his security team found a listening device in his private bathroom at the Foreign Office in London. This incident reportedly soon after a meeting he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Telegraph said citing his new book.

Johnson, who was serving as the UK's foreign secretary at the time, recalls in his book that Prime Minister Netanyahu, known by his nickname "Bibi," used the bathroom in his "secret annex" during a 2017 meeting.

Also Read | UK Covid inquiry: Boris Johnson admits underestimating virus threat

In his book- Unleashed, Johnson writes, “Thither Bibi repaired for a while, and it may or may not be a coincidence but I am told that later, when they were doing a regular sweep for bugs, they found a listening device in the thunderbox.”

However, when Telegraph wanted to know more, he said: “I think everything you need to know about that episode is in the book.”

More from Boris Johnson's book:

In his book, Johnson reiterated that he would have won another election if he had not been forced from Downing Street; and he claimed that he broke no rules with lockdown parties and it was a bigger conspiracy against him.

The most controversial section of the book - Unleashed - likely appears toward the conclusion, where Johnson discusses the disclosures about lockdown-violating parties at No. 10, one of several scandals that led to his resignation in June 2023. Johnson was one of over 100 individuals penalized for breaking the restrictions at Downing Street.

However, he writes, as Gaurdian cites, “At the time we believed that these events were in accordance with the rules – and I still think they were.”

Also Read | Rishi Sunak wins Brexit vote as Boris Johnson speaks on partygate, says report

Settling scores with a number of Conservative former colleagues, he calls David Cameron’s departure as PM immediately after the Brexit vote a “flouncerama” and details his sadness and anger when Michael Gove stood against him to be Tory leader in 2016.

 

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 09:26 PM IST
