How did PM Modi and XI persuade Putin against using Nuclear weapons?

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister and Secretary of State, Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to refrain from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Speaking to ANI, Bartoszewski stated that Putin had “threatened” to use tactical nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory, but calls from India and China influenced his decision to reconsider.

“President Putin was threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine. The Americans sent lots of messages for him to not think about it... That didn't necessarily persuade him at first. He received two phone calls- one from the President of China, Xi Jinping, and one from PM Modi, telling him that neither China nor India independently approve of the war. When two major nations which Russia consider to be friendly said don't do it. He decided that it is not a good idea so PM Narendra Modi played a role in it,” Bartoszewski said.

Bartoszewski, along with several world leaders, is attending the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

During his conversation with Lex Fridman, PM Modi outlined India's approach to peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

“Ukraine may hold countless discussions with their allies, but it will bear no fruit. Discussions must include both parties instead,” PM Modi added.

Reiterating his stance, PM Modi stated, “As for me, I have always maintained that I stand with peace. I am not neutral. I have a stance, and that is peace, and peace is what I strive for.”

Executive Director of the Observer Research Foundation America, Dhruva Jaishankar, said, “After the last round of negotiations between US officials with Ukrainians, they agreed to terms for ceasefire which they have now sent to Russia...the ball is now on Russia's court. Tomorrow, a conversation is expected between Trump and Putin... the terms of ceasefire for Ukraine, what is going to be Ukraine's status, that is really up in the air...India has said that India's offices are open for any kind of intermediary role if both sides are happy with that...”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to speak by phone on Tuesday, with one U.S. official expressing hope that the two leaders could agree on a Ukraine ceasefire within weeks.

Earlier, Trump stated that "a lot of work" had been done between the United States and Russia to resolve the three-year Ukraine conflict and that there was a "very good chance" hostilities would come to an end.

(With inputs from ANI)