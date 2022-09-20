Did Prince Harry refuse to sing ‘God Save the King’ at Queen’s funeral?2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 01:01 PM IST
Netizens are accusing Prince Harry of not singing ‘God Save the King’.
Netizens are accusing Prince Harry of not singing ‘God Save the King’.
Listen to this article
There is a huge debate on social media about whether or not Prince Harry sang the national anthem at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Netizens currently appear to be divided. Some contend that it was just a terrible camera position and that the Duke of Sussex was unmistakably singing "God Save the King" while some saw it as a blatant violation.