Did Prince Harry refuse to sing 'God Save the King' at Queen's funeral?

Did Prince Harry refuse to sing ‘God Save the King’ at Queen’s funeral?

Prince Harry is accused of not singing the national anthem at Queen's funeral.
2 min read . 01:01 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

Netizens are accusing Prince Harry of not singing ‘God Save the King’.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There is a huge debate on social media about whether or not Prince Harry sang the national anthem at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Netizens currently appear to be divided. Some contend that it was just a terrible camera position and that the Duke of Sussex was unmistakably singing "God Save the King" while some saw it as a blatant violation.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son Prince Edward did not shake hands with mourners - here’s why

King Charles III's youngest son was escorted to the funeral in a Range Rover while appearing solemn. He also followed the funeral procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey as London's streets were crowded with mourners.

Prince Harry was wearing a morning uniform with his medals fastened. As he and his wife, Meghan Markle, approached Westminster Abbey, his mood seemed intense. When the new national song was played toward the conclusion of the event, many Royalists who were watching the service at home wondered why Harry wasn't singing.

After a video clip of the same was shared on social media, people started reacting to it. “I noticed, as will have many others. I have utter contempt for him, (sic)" wrote one user. Another said, “He is a traitor. At his grandmother’s funeral. Traitor." One user included Meghan in the discussion and wrote, “he and his wife were the only ones not singing I was shocked (sic)."

“It just hit me - Harry was right when he said he wanted out, he didn't belong. He truly doesn't & it stands out - it really shows. Can't quite put my finger on what it actually is- his demeanor, scruffy looks, not quite part of the scene, what he says…" wrote one Twitter user.

Many pointed out King Charles was not singing the anthem either. Many justified it by giving the example of the late Queen who did not have the practice of singing “God Save the Queen" either simply because it would have been odd of her to refer to herself in third person. The Queen, however, used to stand while the national anthem was being sung. For the same reason, the King must have not sung it, many argued.

Meanwhile, some defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by sharing another video with a different camera angle. In this video, both of them were captured singing the national anthem even though Meghan’s face was often covered by a candle that stood between her and the camera.

