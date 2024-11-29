Did Putin try to ‘demonstrate power’ by scaring the German Chancellor with a dog? Merkel says, he was ‘enjoying it’

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied using his black labrador, Koni, to intimidate German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a 2007 meeting.

In her memoir Freedom, Merkel revealed she was afraid of dogs and had asked Putin’s team in 2006 not to bring Koni near her. Putin honored the request but gave her a large stuffed dog, joking that it wouldn't bite. But the next year during a meeting in Sochi, the large dog loitered around the room and also went up to Merkel, which made German Chancellor uncomfortable.

When asked about the incident, Putin said he was not aware of Merkel's phobia and also apologised for the incident.

"Frankly - I've already told Merkel, I didn't know she was afraid of dogs. If I'd known, I would never have done it. On the contrary I wanted to create a relaxed, pleasant atmosphere," he said.

Later he issued a fulsome new apology to Merkel saying he "absolutely won't do it again".

"I appeal to her again and say: Angela, please forgive me. I didn't want to cause you any distress," he said.

Meanwhile, in her book, she mentioned "I tried to ignore the dog, even though he was moving more or less right next to me. I interpreted Putin's facial expressions as him enjoying the situation."

"Did he just want to see how a person reacts in distress? Was it a small demonstration of power? I just thought: stay calm, concentrate on the photographers, it will pass."

Putin threatens Ukraine Putin on Thursday threatened to strike "decision-making centres" in Kyiv with Russia's new hypersonic missile, hours after Moscow pummelled Ukraine's energy grid in an attack that left a million people without power.

Russia fired more than 90 missiles and around 100 drones during the barrage, according to Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urging his allies to respond firmly to what he dubbed Russian "blackmail".

Putin said the fresh bombardment was a "response" to Ukrainian strikes on his territory with Western missiles.

The nearly three-year war has seen a sharp escalation in recent days, with both sides deploying new weapons in a bid to gain the upper hand before US president-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

Also Read | Putin Says Russia May Use New Missile Again After Attack on Ukraine

"We do not rule out the use of Oreshnik against the military, military-industrial or decision-making centres, including in Kyiv," Putin told a press conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, referring to the hypersonic missile.

Kyiv's government district -- an area of the capital where multiple government buildings are located -- is protected with intense security, but fears for it have risen over the last week.

Russia tested its new Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine last week, and Putin boasted on Thursday that firing several of the weapons at once would have the equivalent force of a nuclear strike, or a "meteorite" hit.