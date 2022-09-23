Why Meghan Markle didn't arrive with Prince Harry the day Queen died?2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 08:16 PM IST
On the day Queen died, King Charles told Harry it was not appropriate to bring Meghan Markle.
On the day Queen Elizabeth III died, initially it was assumed that Prince Harry would be arriving with wife Meghan Markle at Balmora. But later an official statement confirmed that Duke would be going without his wife. Apparently, this is because the Royals thought ‘bringing Meghan was not appropriate’