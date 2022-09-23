On the day Queen Elizabeth III died, initially it was assumed that Prince Harry would be arriving with wife Meghan Markle at Balmora. But later an official statement confirmed that Duke would be going without his wife. Apparently, this is because the Royals thought ‘bringing Meghan was not appropriate’

As the news broke that Queen was being monitored by doctors, King Charles, Prince William and Harry rushed to her side. Reports suggested, Harry was to fly Meghan to the Scottish Highlands retreat, where the Queen spent her last hours. But things didn't go as planned.

While William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex to an RAF flight from London to Aberdeen, Harry took a separate private jet on that day. As per a UK Mirror report, this was because he missed the RAF flight after King Charles told Harry it was "not appropriate" to bring Meghan.

"Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight."

Later, his flight arrived in Aberdeen five minutes after the Queen's death was announced to the world at 6.30pm.

Harry was so furious over the issue that he reportedly refused to have dinner that night with his father, brother and stepmother Camilla.

The source added: "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he is in the country. But Harry was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother.

"It was a massive snub. And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London."

However, the couple later joined William and wife Kate to greet wellwishers and look at floral tributes left for the Queen at Windsor Castle in the days after her death. They also attended several services for the late monarch, including her state funeral on Monday, while Harry was allowed to don military uniform during a vigil at Westminster Hall.

But royal author Katie Nicholl says there hasn't been a reconciliation between Harry and older brother William.

She told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat: "I wondered if there might be something to suggest that the reconciliation that everyone was hoping for might be taking place.