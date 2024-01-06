Did Russia fire North Korean missile at Ukraine's Kharkiv on 2 January? Kyiv shows ‘proof’
According to Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, the missile hit the city of Kharkiv on 2 January, adding it was visually and technically different from Russian models.
Days after Russia attacked Ukraine's Kharkiv with missiles, the Kharkiv region prosecutor's office on 6 January provided evidence that the Russian attack was carried out with missiles supplied by North Korea for the first time amid war.
