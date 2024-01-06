Days after Russia attacked Ukraine's Kharkiv with missiles, the Kharkiv region prosecutor's office on 6 January provided evidence that the Russian attack was carried out with missiles supplied by North Korea for the first time amid war.

According to Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, as quoted by Hindustan Times, the missile hit the city of Kharkiv on 2 January, adding it was visually and technically different from Russian models.

"The production method is not very modern. There are deviations from standard Iskander missiles, which we previously saw during strikes on Kharkiv. This missile is similar to one of the North Korean missiles," HT quoted him saying while showing the remnants.

Chubenko said that the missile was slightly bigger in diameter than the Russian Iskander missile, as its nozzle, internal electrical windings, and rear parts were also different.

Without sharing the missile's exact model name, he said, “That is why we are leaning towards the version that this may be a missile that was supplied by North Korea."

In the Russian attack on Kharkiv this week, two people were killed and over 60 were injured. This is seen as one of its biggest missile and drone strikes.

As per details, North Korea has been under a United Nations arms embargo as Security Council resolutions ban countries from trading weapons or other military equipment with North Korea.

Regional Police Department destroyed:

The Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities also destroyed the regional Police Department in Ukraine's Kharkiv on 2 January.

This incident comes a day after the Russian forces destroyed the regional administration building in Kharkiv as they unleashed a missile on the war-torn country.

