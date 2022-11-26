Home / News / World /  Did The Queen’s death certificate provide false info? Prince Philip’s friend claims THIS

According to the Queen's death certificate, she passed away from "old age". The death certificate, which was made public by National Records of Scotland, says The Queen passed away on September 8 at 3.10 PM. However, the deceased monarch allegedly had a hidden illness, a recent book claims.

The late monarch's cause of death has been clarified by Gyles Brandreth in his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait. According to Prince Philip’s friend, The Queen fought a severe cancer in the years before she passed away. In her later years, he said, she battled a specific type of bone marrow cancer.

The Queen had a bone marrow cancer-related type of myeloma, which would account for her fatigue, weight loss, and the mobility difficulties we were frequently warned about during the previous several years, claims the book.

The most prevalent myeloma symptom is bone pain, which is particularly prevalent in the pelvis and lower back. Multiple myeloma is a condition that frequently affects elderly people.

If the book is to be believed, in her final months, the Queen put on a brave face and smiled while attending every event. However, a number of Royal engagements, such as the State Opening of Parliament, were missed as a result of the problems. Her final appearance was with Liz Truss, then-prime minister of the UK.

Brandreth, a former Member of Parliament, was close to the late Prince Philip, so it's likely that he heard about it from a Royal. Although there was no known cure for the illness, there were numerous treatments that could significantly lengthen her life.

The Queen's struggle to "go on" following the passing of her beloved husband was also covered in the biography. Prince Philip and the late monarch were said to have found “new comfort" in each other's company while in the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The book shows that she was determined to be with her husband at the time of his death. In the last few weeks of his life, the monarch "barely left his side", the book claims.

