Did The Queen’s death certificate provide false info? Prince Philip’s friend claims THIS1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 12:42 PM IST
The Queen's cause of death has been clarified by Prince Philip's friend Gyles Brandreth in his book.
The Queen's cause of death has been clarified by Prince Philip's friend Gyles Brandreth in his book.
According to the Queen's death certificate, she passed away from "old age". The death certificate, which was made public by National Records of Scotland, says The Queen passed away on September 8 at 3.10 PM. However, the deceased monarch allegedly had a hidden illness, a recent book claims.