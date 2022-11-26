The Queen's struggle to "go on" following the passing of her beloved husband was also covered in the biography. Prince Philip and the late monarch were said to have found “new comfort" in each other's company while in the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The book shows that she was determined to be with her husband at the time of his death. In the last few weeks of his life, the monarch "barely left his side", the book claims.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}