Did Trump and Netanyahu clash over Iran? Inside the alleged explosive ‘shouting match from hell’ phone conversation

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly had a heated phone conversation amid growing disagreements between Washington and Jerusalem over whether to resume military strikes against Iran, Israeli news organisations Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Israeli news organisations Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth citing sources familiar with the conversation described the exchange as unusually difficult, with one source reportedly calling it a “shouting match from hell”.

However, Netanyahu's office strongly rejected the account, dismissing reports of a confrontation between the two leaders as “fake news, complete nonsense”.

A senior Israeli official reportedly confirmed that the phone call took place but disputed claims that it was confrontational, insisting that it was “very much not a difficult conversation”.

The reported exchange comes amid differences between Trump and Netanyahu over the next course of action against Tehran. While the Israeli prime minister has been pressing Washington to resume military strikes and pursue regime change in Iran, Trump has favoured giving the US economic pressure campaign more time to force Tehran into concessions.

Netanyahu calls Trump daily to push for renewed strikes on Iran, report says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been holding daily conversations with US President Donald Trump, urging him to resume military strikes against Iran as disagreements over the future of the war continue to strain ties between Washington and Jerusalem, Israeli media outlet Ynetnews.com reported.

The reported diplomatic pressure comes as Trump weighs options to end the ongoing conflict with Iran, while favouring an economic pressure campaign to force Tehran into making concessions rather than immediately restarting military operations.

According to a Financial Times report, Netanyahu has been repeatedly pressing Trump to renew attacks on Iran.

“Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war]. Those who don’t want a war within the White House and outside have been trying to combat that,” a person briefed on the discussions told the Financial Times.

Trump and Netanyahu's history of heated exchanges The latest reported disagreement is not the first time the two leaders have clashed over the Iran war.

In June, Trump told The Post that he had called Netanyahu “f–king crazy” during one of their phone conversations, reflecting tensions over their respective approaches to the conflict.

Netanyahu has remained firm in his position that military action and regime change are necessary to eliminate the threat posed by Iran's nuclear programme.

Addressing the 26th Knesset assembly on Tuesday, the Israeli prime minister said that toppling Iran's leadership was the only way to permanently remove what he described as an existential threat.

“Iran is working to renew the nuclear threat. The only way to permanently remove this existential threat is by toppling the ayatollah regime,” Netanyahu said.

Trump favours economic pressure over renewed strikes Despite Netanyahu's calls for renewed military action, Trump has so far refrained from committing to restarting the war.