Russia-Ukraine war: The Ukrainian army's valiant fight against one of the mighty forces of the world has evoked sharp emotional reactions from its people who want it to hold out against the aggression of Moscow.

The Ukrainians are also posting the images and videos showing the valour and courage of their fighters, who President Volodymyr Zelensky referred as the “Heroes of Ukraine".

Amid all this, a video has gone viral on social media in which a fighter aircraft can be seen shooting down the another in a dogfight.

A twitter user, who goes by the name of Olegi21, posted the video on the micro-blogging site captioning, "Ukrainian pilot who is 6-0 shoots down a Russian Su-35 with his Mig-29. He’s been nicknamed the ghost of Kyiv, and is the first pilot since WW2 to achieve ace status!."

Ukrainian pilot who is 6-0 shoots down a Russian Su-35 with his Mig-29. He’s been nicknamed the ghost of Kyiv, and is the first pilot since WW2 to achieve ace status! pic.twitter.com/WsoadzLrdQ — Olegi21 🇺🇦💙💛 (@ItsOlegi21) February 25, 2022

The same video was posted by a number of social media users claiming it shows a Ukrainian fighter jet shooting down a Russian plane.

Newsweek on Friday reported that the Ukraine armed forces shared a video, claiming that it showed a Ukrainian MiG-29 taking down a Russian fighter jet in a dogfight.

However, that clip was first uploaded onto video-sharing platform YouTube and was titled “GHOST OF KIEV KILL", it said, adding the uploader claimed in the clip's description box that the footage was made using a digital combat simulator.

"This footage is from DCS, but is nevertheless made out of respect for 'The Ghost of Kiev.' If he is real, may God be with him; if he is fake, I pray for more like 'him,'" the user wrote.

Today, former Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko shared a photo of fighter pilot whom he called the “Ghost of Kyiv".

На фото – пілот МіГ-29. Той самий «Привид Києва».



Він викликає жах у ворогів та гордість в українців 🇺🇦



На його рахунку 6 перемог над російськими пілотами!



З такими потужними захисниками Україна точно переможе! pic.twitter.com/GJLpcJ31Si — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) February 25, 2022

“In the photo - the MiG-29 pilot. The same "Ghost of Kiev". It terrifies enemies and pride Ukrainians. He has 6 victories over Russian pilots! With such powerful defenders, Ukraine will definitely win!"

Snopes, fact-checker website, said the "Ghost of Kyiv" may be real, but the video which is doing the rounds is not. The website said this is not a genuine video of the Ghost of Kyiv. This video was created with Digital Combat Simulator, a simulation game that was first released in 2008, it added.

The video was originally posted to YouTube by “Comrade_Corb." The original caption identified this clip as a simulation and noted that it was created as an homage to the Ghost of Kyiv.

