Did US take U-turn on exemptions related to India-Iran Chabahar port deal? Can sanctions be imposed? All you should know
After the latest Chabahar port deal between India and Iran, the US cautioned that anyone considering business deals with Iran need to be aware of the “potential risk of sanctions”. Six years ago, the US had granted a waiver specifically for the Chabahar port.
The United States warned of "potential risk of sanctions" against “anyone considering business deals with Iran" after India and Iran signed a 'long-term main contract" for the development of Shahid Beheshti Port Terminal in Chabahar city of Iran.