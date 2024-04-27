Active Stocks
Fri Apr 26 2024 15:54:22
Did Vladimir Putin order death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny? US intelligence says…
Did Vladimir Putin order death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny? US intelligence says…

Livemint

Alexei Navalny, a prominent Kremlin critic, was killed at an Arctic prison camp in February, leading many to blame Vladimir Putin. US intelligence contradicts this, stating Putin did not order Navalny's death.

Did Vladimir Putin order death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny? US intelligence says…Premium
Did Vladimir Putin order death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny? US intelligence says…

Prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was killed at an Arctic prison camp in February with many laying the blame squarely with Vladimir Putin. US intelligence however suggests that the Russian President did not order the death of the Opposition leader. The Russian government has also denied the allegations with Putin insisting recently that he had been ready to hand the jailed politician over to the West in a prisoner exchange.

Published: 27 Apr 2024, 07:14 PM IST
