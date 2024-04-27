Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Did Vladimir Putin order death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny? US intelligence says…

Did Vladimir Putin order death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny? US intelligence says…

Livemint

Alexei Navalny, a prominent Kremlin critic, was killed at an Arctic prison camp in February, leading many to blame Vladimir Putin. US intelligence contradicts this, stating Putin did not order Navalny's death.

Did Vladimir Putin order death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny? US intelligence says…

Prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was killed at an Arctic prison camp in February with many laying the blame squarely with Vladimir Putin. US intelligence however suggests that the Russian President did not order the death of the Opposition leader. The Russian government has also denied the allegations with Putin insisting recently that he had been ready to hand the jailed politician over to the West in a prisoner exchange.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.