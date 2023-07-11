Videos and interviews with local residents claim that when Wagner forces were heading towards Moscow on June 24, a group of its military vehicles diverted towards a Russian army base housing nuclear weapons, news agency Reuters reported Tuesday.

The report says there is no clue about what happened next after the Wagner fighters entered more rural regions, approximately 100 km away from the nuclear base, Voronezh-45. However, Western officials consistently stated that Russia's nuclear stockpile was never at risk during the uprising, which ended quickly and mysteriously later that day.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's head of military intelligence, claimed that the Wagner fighters reached the nuclear base with an intention to acquire small Soviet-era nuclear devices in order to "raise the stakes" in their mutiny. "Because if you are prepared to fight until the last man standing, this is one of the facilities that significantly raises the stakes," Reuters reported quoting Budanov.

The only barrier between the Wagner fighters and nuclear weapons, Budanov said, were the doors to the nuclear storage facility. "The doors of the storage were closed and they didn't get into the technical section," Budanov added

The Ukrainian intelligence chief did not provide evidence for his assertion. He declined to say what discussions, if any, had taken place with the US and other allies about the incident. He also didn't say why the fighters subsequently withdrew.

LiveMint could not independently verify or confirm this report.

The report said that a source close to the Kremlin with military ties corroborated parts of Budanov's account. A Wagner contingent "managed to get into a zone of special interest, as a result of which the Americans got agitated because nuclear munitions are stored there," the source said, without elaborating further.

The report further claimed that another source in Russia’s occupied east Ukraine having knowledge of the matter said the presence of Wagner contingent near the nuclear base raised concerns in the Kremlin and provided impetus for a hastily negotiated end to the rebellion on the evening of June 24, brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

But, the US officials have expressed doubts about this account. White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said, "We are not able to corroborate this report. We had no indication at any point that nuclear weapons or materials were at risk."

“It would be virtually impossible for a non-state actor" to breach Russian nuclear security. Wagner may have had thousands of troops at its disposal, Reuters reported Matt Korda, a Senior Research Associate and Project Manager for the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, as saying. He added, “it's unlikely any of them knew how to detonate a bomb."

"If you had a malicious actor who was able to get their hands on a nuclear weapon, they would find the weapons stored in a state of incomplete assembly," Korda said. "They would need to be completed by installing specialised equipment and then unlocking permissive action links, and in order to do that they would need the cooperation of someone from the 12th Directorate" responsible for protecting Russia's nuclear arsenal.

The report said, Budanov was the first official to suggest that Wagner fighters came close to acquiring nuclear weapons and further escalating an armed mutiny that has been widely interpreted as the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's power.

Wagner fighters drove in the direction of Voronezh-45 after peeling away from a larger convoy of heavy weaponry that was advancing along the M4 highway that runs north from Rostov, where the rebellion began. This smaller group headed east, and engaged Russian forces in a firefight at the first village it reached, according to residents and social media posts. But then it appears to have passed without hindrance for 90 km, including driving unchallenged through the centre of a town that houses a military base.

The Wagner group reached Talovaya, 100 km from the base. Talovaya dates back to the Soviet era. It is one of Russia's 12 "national-level storage facilities" for nuclear weapons. At Talovaya, the Wagner fighters were challenged by the Russian forces, in which a Russian helicopter was shot down, killing two crew members, claimed the local residents.

During the interview Budanov claimed that Voronezh-45 houses small nuclear devices that can be carried in a backpack. Without providing evidence for his assertion Budanov said "This was one of the key storage facilities for these backpacks."

The report said small nuclear bombs – light enough to be carried by a single person – are Cold War relics. American troops trained to parachute from planes with nuclear weapons strapped to their bodies and Soviet troops trained to deploy them behind enemy lines on foot. But by the early 1990s, both nations agreed to remove them from their arsenals as tensions eased, and did so, though Russia kept some to mine harbours, said Hans Kristensen, who leads the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, based in Washington.

Several former US nuclear nonproliferation officials cautioned that it's difficult to know for sure whether the Russians kept their promise to destroy their backpack-style nuclear weapons. "I don't believe the Russians still have them, but I wouldn't bet my life on it," said David Jonas, former general counsel to the US National Nuclear Security Administration, which tracks atomic weapons and radioactive material worldwide.

However, Amy Woolf, a nuclear weapons specialist raised doubts about the potency of such weapons if they do still exist. "It's possible there's still some old crap stuck in storage somewhere," she said. "But is it operational? Almost certainly not."

Another top Pentagon official on non-proliferation Jonas, agreed, noting that such portable weapons need to be maintained and updated, and degrade over time. He said Russia has struggled to maintain its conventional forces, let alone its atomic stockpile.

A falling out

Wagner was founded by Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, a former special forces officer in Russia's GRU military intelligence. Cast as a private army, Wagner enabled Russia to dabble in wars in countries including Syria, Libya and Mali with full deniability. Putin confirmed the Russian state financed Wagner.

Prigozhin fired the opening salvo of his mutiny on June 23 when he accused the Russian military of launching a missile strike on a Wagner camp in Russian-occupied east Ukraine. Russia denied any such operation.

In the early hours of June 24, Wagner forces arrived in the southern city of Rostov, an important command centre for Russia's operations in Ukraine. Wagner took charge of the base there and within hours video emerged of Prigozhin chatting with Russian commanders. Around the same time, other contingents of Wagner forces struck out north, heading in the direction of Moscow along the M-4 highway.

Wagner fighters encountered little resistance.

Some Russian units that stood in their path or were instructed to intercept them did nothing,

Russian units did nothing because they were taken by surprise and were outgunned. Some sources said some officers were reluctant to move against Wagner because they felt solidarity with the private army and shared Prigozhin's disillusionment with the way the Defence Ministry top brass was running the war.

A deal is struck

On the evening of June 24 there was an unexpected announcement by Belarusian state media. The country's president, Alexsandr Lukashenko, had negotiated Prigozhin's agreement to halt his forces' advances. Prigozhin said in an audio message that his forces had come within 125 miles of Moscow and were "turning around" to head back to their training camps. Under the deal, Russia would not prosecute the rebels and Wagner fighters would either withdraw to Belarus or join Russia's regular army.

A European intelligence source said Prigozhin was persuaded to abandon his revolt after realising he didn't have sufficient support amongst the military.

Prigozhin's whereabouts and future plans are unclear.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Putin held talks with the Wagner leader on June 29 and "gave his assessment of the events" of June 24.