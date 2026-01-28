Did you know Europe’s council chief António Costa has Indian roots — and was granted OCI by PM Modi in 2017?

European Council President António Costa said on Tuesday that he takes great pride in his ancestral ties to Goa, from where his father's family originates, and emphasised that the bond between Europe and India is deeply personal for him.

In his remarks at a press statement delivered at the Hyderabad House here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the EU leader said he was "also an overseas Indian citizen", as he pulled out his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card from his suit's pocket and showed it to the gathering.

In 2017, while Costa was serving as Portugal's prime minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the Overseas Citizen of India card on him and described him as the “best of the Indian diaspora across the world.”

Watch the video here:

What is OCI? Meant for persons of Indian origin who are foreign nationals, the OCI Scheme was introduced by amending the Citizenship Act, 1955 in August 2005.

A registered OCI is granted a multiple-entry, multi-purpose, life-long visa for visiting India. However, an OCI does not confer political rights, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

India and Europe on Tuesday announced sealing of an ambitious free trade agreement (FTA), billed as "mother of all deals", that came against the backdrop of a fractious global environment and trade disruptions largely caused by Washington's policy on tariffs.

In his address, Costa further said, "Today is a historic moment. We are opening a new chapter in our relations – on trade, on security, on people-to-people ties."

“I am the President of the European Council, but I am also an overseas Indian citizen. Then, as you can imagine, for me, it has a special meaning. I am very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father's family came from. And, the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me,” he said.

Goa, which had been under Portuguese rule for centuries, was freed from colonial control on December 19, 1961. Costa was born in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 17, 1961—almost five months before Goa’s liberation.

India-EU trade deal In line with their vision for a rules-based global order, India and the EU, a 27-nation bloc, also rolled out a joint comprehensive strategic agenda for the next five years and firmed up 13 pacts, including one on the conclusion of negotiations for the FTA.

"Also because we conclude today our trade negotiations, we relaunched at the Leaders' meeting that I had the pleasure to host, in May 2021, in my previous capacity. Our summit sends a clear message to the world: at a time when the global order is being fundamentally reshaped, the European Union and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners," he said.

"Today, we are taking our partnership to the next level," Costa said.