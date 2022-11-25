Did you know King Charles once tore a sink from wall, had nanny for his toy?

Videos of King Charles's outraged reaction circulated throughout social media after the pen-leak incident just a few days after he was declared the ruling monarch of Britain. Another incident that made news at that point of time was his irked reaction to a number of pens kept on desk where he was supposed to sign a document. In those instances his temper was excused considering the fact that the king was mourning his mother's passing away.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}