Did you know King Charles once tore a sink from wall, had nanny for his toy?

Videos of King Charles's outraged reaction circulated throughout social media after the pen-leak incident just a few days after he was declared the ruling monarch of Britain. Another incident that made news at that point of time was his irked reaction to a number of pens kept on desk where he was supposed to sign a document. In those instances his temper was excused considering the fact that the king was mourning his mother's passing away.
Christopher Andersen, the royal author, has recently written a book describing in detail about the "temper" of King Charles. In it, he describes how the monarch has broken things when he has been furiously angry. King Charles "tore the sink off the wall" in frustration after losing his cufflink down the plughole, Christopher Andersen claimed.
“He threw a chair through a window, someone else's window as well. He destroyed a sink because he lost a cufflink down the drain. One of the most shocking things I read in the book is there were such fiery exchanges between Diana and Charles that their employees were concerned for their safety," the royal author claimed.
“They were concerned that it would escalate," the author added.
A return to the customary royal family Christmas at the Norfolk estate, the monarch will spend Christmas at Sandringham this year. Other royal family members are anticipated to join the monarch and the Queen Consort.
The King, according to Buckingham Palace, decided to visit Sandringham House this year, where Queen Elizabeth II has traditionally hosted her family during the holiday season over the years.
Earlier, a body language expert claimed that Queen Consort Camilla was “anxious" when Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at a November 22 state dinner.
“Smiles, chatting, and polite body language signals all round" indicated “a desire to show a unified front and a family vibe from the new top tier of the Firm," Judi James said.
Earlier, a book written by Andersen titled 'The King: The Life of Charles III' revealed some interesting details about the new King of Britain. The book said that the King was so attached to his childhood teddy bear that he had a person to look after the stuffed toy.
Mabel Anderson, the former nanny to the royal family, was called out of retirement whenever the toy required maintenance. The retired nanny "was the only human being allowed to take needle and thread to Prince Charles' teddy bear," a former valet claimed in the book.
According to Anderson, "He (King Charles) was well into his forties, and every time that teddy needed to be repaired, you would think it was his own child having major surgery."
(With inputs from agencies)
