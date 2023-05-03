Did you know Met Gala 2023 red carpet was made in India?1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:24 AM IST
The beautiful red carpet on which the celebs walked was actually ‘made in India’. The carpet, not exactly red, was beige with a smattering of red and blue lines on it and was designed by an Indian design house Neytt by Extraweave, a design house based in Kerala
WASHINGTON : Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion nights, was held in New York City on Monday.
