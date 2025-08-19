Did Zelensky agree to a ceasefire? What do we know from Trump-Zelensky meeting?

US President Donald Trump announced that he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has begun organising a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a key move toward potentially ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. The location of the meeting is still to be decided.

Earlier on Monday, Trump, Zelensky, and several European leaders gathered at the White House for hastily arranged multilateral talks. These followed Trump’s August 15 meeting with Putin, from which other world leaders were excluded. European leaders are now actively engaged in efforts to protect Ukraine and prevent further Russian aggression in the region.

A week or two weeks, we’ll know whether we’re going to solve this, or if this horrible fighting is going to continue.

What did Zelensky say? Zelensky said Russia initially proposed a direct meeting between Ukraine and Russia, followed by a trilateral meeting that would include Trump, as reported by AP.

Briefing reporters after the White House talks, Zelenskyy said “we are ready” for any leader-level meetings. He said it’s the only way to solve these “complicated and painful issues.”

No date has been set for him and Putin to meet, he said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin agreed in a telephone call with US counterpart Donald Trump to meet Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky within two weeks.

"The American president spoke with the Russian president and agreed that there would be a meeting between the Russian president and the Ukrainian president within the next two weeks," Merz told reporters after White House talks.

Russia state news agency Tass cited Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov as saying the two presidents “spoke in favour” of continuing direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Ushakov said they also discussed “the idea of raising the level of the direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.”

Trump had pushed Ukraine ahead of the meeting to give up Crimea and abandon its goal of joining NATO -- both key demands made by Putin.

During Monday’s White House talks, Trump stated that the discussions must also address the potential exchange of territory between Russia and Ukraine.

Reports indicated that Putin has been pressing for Ukraine to surrender the eastern Donbas region, parts of which remain under Kyiv’s control, in return for halting fighting along the rest of the front. Ukraine has firmly rejected this idea.

Despite Kyiv's opposition, European leaders expressed strong support for Trump and emphasised the need for a lasting peace to end Russia’s invasion.

“I’m really excited. Let’s make the best out of today,” said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as Trump moved around the table, inviting each leader to share their thoughts.

Trump, who frequently boasted during his campaign that he could end Russia’s war in Ukraine within a single day, admitted on Monday that the situation was far more complex than he had anticipated.

Despite this acknowledgement, he suggested, perhaps unrealistically, that the long-running conflict could be resolved swiftly.