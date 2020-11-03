Diego Maradona taken to hospital - reports

Diego Maradona has been admitted to hospital in Argentina although his condition is not thought to be serious, local media reports suggest.

Maradona, 60, was reportedly taken to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, about an hour from Buenos Aires. Maradona coaches the local club Gimnasia y Esgrima.

The reports said Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is 8 considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, was admitted to hospital to undergo tests as he had been feeling poorly for some time and will be held under observation for "several days."

Developing story

