Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Diego Maradona taken to hospital - reports
FILE PHOTO: Argentina - La Plata, Argentina - September 8, 2019 Gimnasia y Esgrima new coach Diego Maradona during press conference REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

Diego Maradona taken to hospital - reports

1 min read . 05:42 AM IST Staff Writer

Maradona, 60, was reportedly taken to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, about an hour from Buenos Aires

Diego Maradona has been admitted to hospital in Argentina although his condition is not thought to be serious, local media reports suggest.

Diego Maradona has been admitted to hospital in Argentina although his condition is not thought to be serious, local media reports suggest.

Maradona, 60, was reportedly taken to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, about an hour from Buenos Aires. Maradona coaches the local club Gimnasia y Esgrima.

Maradona, 60, was reportedly taken to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, about an hour from Buenos Aires. Maradona coaches the local club Gimnasia y Esgrima.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The reports said Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is 8 considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, was admitted to hospital to undergo tests as he had been feeling poorly for some time and will be held under observation for "several days."

Developing story

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.