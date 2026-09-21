‘Diesel, diesel...diesel’: Why is Trump pressing Zelensky over Russian oil attacks? US fears explained

US President Donald Trump called his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Sunday to persuade Kyiv to halt its attacks on Russia's oil refinery centres, a move that Trump believes could further deepen the global diesel shortage and the resulting price increase, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump's message to Zelensky was about “diesel, diesel . . . diesel”, and he has urged the latter to stop drone and missile attacks on key Russian oil infrastructure, a senior official who was on the call with the two leaders told the publication.

Trump is worried about the rise in diesel prices and wants to ensure that Russian oil reaches global markets to provide relief from the rising prices, another official told FT.

Zelensky issued a statement after the call, in which he said that it was an 'important conversation', and that his talks with Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this week "could change a lot". As per the Ukraine president's office, the meeting will likely take place on Tuesday (local time).

"I thanked the President for Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s visit to Kyiv. We went through the key details thoroughly, and they saw the situation in Ukraine firsthand. The peace track is our number one priority," Zelensky also said.

Why the US is worried about strikes on Russian refineries? While the United States is not worried about Russia losing oil revenue, it is concerned about the knock-on effect that a lower supply of Russian refined petroleum products could have on the global refined-fuel market, especially diesel.

Russia is one of the biggest exporters of refined petroleum products. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), Russia has around 6.5 million barrels/day of refining capacity. Historically, it has been the third-largest producer of refined petroleum products. Russian refinery throughput has been reduced by almost 30 per cent year-over-year, thanks to strikes by Kyiv.

The IEA has also said that global seaborne diesel/gasoil exports averaged 4.7 million barrels/day in the first eight months of 2026, down 10% year-on-year. Russian and Middle Eastern diesel exports have also fallen substantially due to the two ongoing wars.

Kyiv hits major Russian refinery More than 1000 drones were fired by Ukraine at Russia on Sunday, in the middle of the Russian parliamentary elections.

The mayor of Moscow called it the "largest ever" drone attack on the city and said that the Moscow Oil Refinery had also suffered damage.

The attack led to two deaths and injured 20, as per local governor Andrei Vorobyov.

Zelensky himself shared a video of the damage caused. He called Russia's oil facilities, one of which was hit by Kyiv's drones, "billions of dollars that sustain the war machine".

Russia plans major airstrikes on Ukraine Russia has not made any comment on Trump's call to Putin to halt attacks on Moscow's oil infrastructure. Neither has Putin said anything after Trump's statement that Ukraine would pause attacks on Russia's oil refineries if Moscow also promises the same.

Putin is not likely to agree to this before the winter, when he is planning to launch a major aerial bombardment of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, FT reported, citing people briefed on the Russian president's plans.