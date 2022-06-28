Prosecutors in Germany are looking into allegations that Hyundai Motor and Kia employed defeat devices in diesel automobiles to hide the dangerous emissions that were released into the air.

140 officers searched eight locations in Germany and Luxembourg on June 28, according to a statement from the prosecution through email. Prosecutors said they are looking into individuals at both manufacturers as well as BorgWarner, Inc., which currently controls Delphi Technologies Plc, one of the two businesses that is said to have supplied the software for the diesel engines.

A Hyundai spokesman confirmed that the German offices had been searched and stated that the company was working with the law enforcement but failing to provide any additional information. Prosecutors also mentioned Robert Bosch GmbH as a software supplier, but representatives for Kia, BorgWarner, and Robert Bosch GmbH did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's emails requesting comment.

The lawsuit concerns 210,000 cars that were sold up until 2020 and that, according to the prosecution, contained software that "massively" lowered or turned off pollution reductions when the cars were driven on public roads. According to the statement, customers were not informed that they did not adhere to EU regulations.

Since US officials said they were looking into Volkswagen AG in 2015, the diesel scandal has rocked the auto industry. Other automakers were quickly affected, and several are still under investigation.

(With agency inputs)