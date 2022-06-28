Diesel scandal: Hyundai, Kia raided by prosecutors1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 06:09 PM IST
A Hyundai spokesman confirmed that the German offices had been searched and stated that the company was working with the law enforcement.
Prosecutors in Germany are looking into allegations that Hyundai Motor and Kia employed defeat devices in diesel automobiles to hide the dangerous emissions that were released into the air.