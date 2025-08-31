'Differences shouldn't become disputes': PM Modi, Xi discuss border peace; Chinese President makes four suggestions

PM Modi in China: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping underlined the need for peace and tranquility in border areas for continued and smooth development of ties. Both the leaders also shared their perspectives on the longer-term growth and development of the two countries.

Misri said that Modi and Xi were of the view that differences between India and China should not be allowed to be turned into disputes.

"Cross-border terrorism was mentioned by PM Modi during talks with President Xi," said Misri

The Foreign Secretary also stated that the Chinese president made four suggestions to boost bilateral relations.

"President Xi made four suggestions --- namely to strengthen strategic communication and deepen mutual trust, to expand exchanges and cooperation, to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, to accommodate each other's concerns, and finally to strengthen multilateral cooperation to safeguard common interests and all of these were responded to positively by Prime Minister Modi..."

Here's what Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on PM Modi's bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping Modi and Xi spoke about their respective principles for bilateral ties which it is expected to help guide future works. 2. PM Modi and President Xi shared their perspectives for longer term growth and development of two countries. It was an element of consensus that stable and amicable India-China relationship can benefit 2.8 billion people of two countries.

3. Both leaders took note of the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border regions since then. On economic and trade relations, there was recognition of the role that the Indian and the Chinese economies can play in stabilising world trade.

4. PM Modi underlined need for peace and tranquility in border areas for continued and smooth development of ties. Modi and Xi were of view that differences between India and China should not be allowed to be turned into disputes.