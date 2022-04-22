When asked about how the US is planning to use this opportunity (arms export) to lure India, Blinken's top advisor said: "It's not so much about luring India away. We see this partnership is growing organically. And this is something both sides seek to achieve in terms of making our relationship across the board but especially our defense relationship, even stronger. It (The relationship) can't happen overnight. It's going to take a long time to make this shift. And we want to be there to support our Indian allies."