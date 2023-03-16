Digital era may speed up Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Experts4 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 06:16 AM IST
Regulators, policymakers, and bankers are looking at the role that digital messaging and social media may have played in the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.
Anxious customers crammed shoulder to shoulder as they are pleading with a harried George Bailey to hand over their money. The Silicon Valley Bank collapse last week has the panic but few other similarities, instead taking place on Twitter, message boards, mobile phones, and bank websites.
