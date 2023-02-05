Digital strike 2.0 on China: Centre blocks over 200 apps with Chinese links
- The action was reportedly initiated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs
Amid a major crackdown on loan-lending apps, the government of India has ordered to ban around 230 Chinese apps, including 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps, on "urgent" and "emergency" basis.
