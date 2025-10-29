Diljit Dosanjh gets Khalistani threat from Pannun's SJF for touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet: Here's what we know

Renowned singer Diljit Dosanjh has received a threat from Khalistani elements, calling for a shutdown of his 1 November show in Australia.

The threat came from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which stated that Dosanjh had "insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide" by touching the feet of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan.

As per multiple media reports, Pannun's outfit alleged that Bachchan, on 31 October 1984, had "publicly incited Hindustani mobs with the genocidal slogan 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon' - 'Blood for Blood' - a call that unleashed death squads that committed genocidal violence in which more than 30,000 Sikh men, women, and children were killed across India."

"By touching feet of Bachchan the man whose words orchestrated Genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide," the statement said.

The SFJ has been banned in India since July 2019, under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).