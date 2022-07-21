Dinesh Gunawardena to be Sri Lanka’s next prime minister: Report2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 06:55 PM IST
As per sources, Dinesh Gunawardena is going to be Sri Lanka’s next prime minister.
As per sources, Dinesh Gunawardena is going to be Sri Lanka’s next prime minister. Four political sources confirmed on July 21 that Sri Lanka's new president would name the veteran lawmaker as the crisis-torn nation's new prime minister.