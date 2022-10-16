Diplomat Apoorva Srivastava appointed Ambassador to Slovak Republic

Apoorva Srivastava, a diplomat in the Indian Foreign Service, has been appointed to serve as India’s Ambassador to the Slovak Republic. An officer of the 2001 batch, she currently serves as Consul-General at the Consulate of India in Toronto. Prior to this, she served in various positions in the Ministry of External Affairs and has been posted in Kathmandu and Paris, among other locations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}