Diplomat Apoorva Srivastava appointed Ambassador to Slovak Republic
Apoorva Srivastava, a diplomat in the Indian Foreign Service, has been appointed to serve as India’s Ambassador to the Slovak Republic. An officer of the 2001 batch, she currently serves as Consul-General at the Consulate of India in Toronto. Prior to this, she served in various positions in the Ministry of External Affairs and has been posted in Kathmandu and Paris, among other locations.
According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Slovakia enjoy friendly bilateral ties untroubled by major tensions. Regular meetings take place between top-level political leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, among other leaders, have interacted with senior political figures from Slovakia.
Both countries also enjoy extensive political cooperations. They have concluded agreements ranging from defence and air services to economics and culture. India and Slovakia also routinely support each other’s candidacies for top positions in multilateral organizations like the International Court of Justice and the United Nations.
Bilateral trade, however, remains low. As of 2018, India’s import from Slovakia recorded a year-on-year increase of 45.2% to €72.6 million and India’s export to Slovakia decreased by 4.5% to €273.0 million. This gives India a favourable trade balance.
