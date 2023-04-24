Diplomats flee Sudan fighting as citizens struggle to escape

Diplomats flee Sudan fighting as citizens struggle to escape6 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 02:20 AM IST
While world powers like the US and Britain airlifted their diplomats from the capital of Khartoum, Sudanese desperately sought to flee the chaos. Many risked dangerous roads to cross the northern border into Egypt
KHARTOUM (SUDAN) : Foreign governments evacuated diplomats, staff and others from Sudan on Sunday as rival generals battled for a ninth day with no sign of a truce that had been declared for a major Muslim holiday.
