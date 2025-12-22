Dipu Chandra Das apologised, but wasn't spared: New details emerge in Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

More chilling details have emerged in the ‘horrendous killing’ of Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, who was beaten to death in Bangladesh's Mymensingh. While initial reports stated that the barbaric incident was sparked by allegations of blasphemy, fresh details point to a workplace dispute as the likely trigger.

“They beat my brother and threw him out of the factory,” Dipu's brother, Apu, told The Dhaka Tribune.“Even after he was caught and apologised, they did not spare him.”

According to a report by Bangladeshi media outlet The Dhaka Tribune, tensions escalated inside the factory earlier on the day when Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death by a mob. They then tied his body to a tree and set it on fire.

To date, Bangladesh police and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have found no evidence supporting claims that Dipu insulted religion.

What happened to Dipu Chandra Das? Dipu – who was employed as a worker at a garment factory – Pioneer Knitwears (BD) Limited – had recently appeared in a recruitment examination for promotion from floor manager to supervisor.

Apu Robi Das, Dipu’s brother, told Dhaka Tribune that Dipu had ongoing disputes with several colleagues over his position at work. He said Dipu was dismissed from his job on the afternoon of the incident – shortly after which – allegations of blasphemy were levelled against him.

Apu said even though the Hindu youth apologised after he was caught, factory workers did not spare him.

Apu said Dipu’s friend Himel later called him, saying Dipu had been taken to the police station for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.

“A short while later, he called again and said my brother was dead,” he said.

Police detain Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists during a protest in Ahmedabad on December 22, 2025 held to condemn the lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. Fuelled in part by growing anti-India sentiments in the majority Muslim nation, the violence last week over the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi in Bangladesh saw a Hindu garment worker killed on December 18, following allegations of blasphemy. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP)

By the time Apu reached the scene, Dipu's body was burned.

Earlier, a report by BBC Bangla mentioned that the enraged mob beat Dipu to death following his comments against the Prophet. “On Thursday around 9 PM, an enraged crowd caught him and beat him to death, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about the Prophet. They then set the body on fire,” duty officer Mia had told the outlet.

India reacts to Hindu youth's killing Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, on Sunday, called the killing “horrendous."

India also urged Bangladesh to bring perpetrators of the killing to justice. As per an official statement, the government dismissed what it called misleading reports about a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, saying a small group of youths briefly gathered to protest the lynching of the Hindu youth and were dispersed peacefully.