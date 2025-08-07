‘Dirty Indian, go back’: 6-year-old girl assaulted, 'hit in private parts' in Ireland amid racist attacks

In a disturbing incident in Ireland, a six-year-old girl was violently attacked by a group of boys who reportedly hurled racist abuse at her, telling her to “go back to India.”

The child's mother, an Irish citizen and nurse who has lived in the country for eight years, said her daughter was targeted by boys aged between 12 and 14. She told The Irish Mirror that the attackers used profanity and called her daughter a “dirty Indian.”

"She told me five of them punched her in the face. One of the boys pushed the bicycle wheel onto her private parts, and it was really sore. They said the F word and 'Dirty Indian, go back to India. She told me today (Wednesday) they punched her neck and twisted her hair," the mother, who recently became an Irish citizen and has been a nurse and living in Ireland for eight years, told The Irish Mirror.

The mother, deeply shaken by the assault, said the family now feels unsafe.

The girl's mother said she later saw the group of boys after the attack, and they were staring at her and laughing. While she reported the incident to the Garda (Irish police), she emphasised that she doesn’t want the children to be punished, but instead hopes they receive counselling, according to the report.

Earlier, an Indian-origin taxi driver based in Ireland for over 23 years has become the latest to be targeted in an unprovoked attack in Dublin.

Lakhvir Singh, in his 40s, told local media that he picked up two young men in their 20s on Friday night and dropped them at Poppintree, in the Ballymun suburb of Dublin.

A Stand Against Racism protest was also held by the local community in condemnation of what was described as a "vicious racist attack" and to express solidarity with migrants.

Last week, Dr Santosh Yadav took to LinkedIn to post details of a “brutal, unprovoked racist attack”.

