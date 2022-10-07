Disappointed by US Decision to upgrade Pakistani F-16s: Meera Shankar

Certainly, I think there’s been a transformation in the India-US relationship. If you look at the relationship post independence , it was conditioned by our divergent approaches to foreign policy. The US was looking at building alliances to contain communism and the Soviet Union and China. India,as a newly independent country, was looking to create more space for itself to take its own decisions in its own interest. Two factors were responsible for enabling a shift. One was the economic reforms which India carried out in 1991. Interacting with the global economy became a much more important factor in India’s overall economic approach and the US, as the world’s largest economy, became important for India in this process. For the US, the fact that there were now new opportunities in the previously closed Indian market made it look afresh at India as an economic partner. On the other hand, you also had the collapse of the Soviet Union. That shifted global geopolitics very, very fundamentally and India reassessed its foreign policy approach. That has led to where we are now. As Strategic Partners - we have cooperation and dialogues between India and America on strategic and security issues, trade and economic engagement, technology, education, health, energy and climate change. The relationship is broad and not just between the two governments. It’s between businesses on both sides, particularly in the IT and high tech sectors, and between people, given the large Indian-American community.

