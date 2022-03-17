This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
LONDON :
As the Russian offensive on Ukraine enters its third week, US President Joe Biden termed Russian President Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’ after reports of Russian troops bombing a theatre giving sheltering to thousands of civilians emerged.
India has avoided condemning Russian actions since it invaded Ukraine. This has led to the frustration of allies including the United States. India has also abstained from voting at the United Nations calling out Russia's aggression.
Earlier this week two Indian officials also said the country may take up a Russian offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount.
On Thursday, British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said that the country is very disappointed with India's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Britain launched talks over a free trade agreement with India in January, and the second round of negotiations is due to finish on Friday. Both sides have said they aim to conclude discussions this year.
Asked if India's stance towards Russia would impact those trade talks, Trevelyan said that she hoped India would shift its stance.
"We are very disappointed, but we continue to work with Indian partners and hope that their views will change," she told reporters, adding that the talks could yield benefit for both sides.
"India is an incredibly important trading partner for the UK."