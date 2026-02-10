Discord rolls out teen-by-default settings globally; video selfies, IDs ensure age-appropriate access from March

Discord is rolling out teen-by-default settings for all users globally to make the platform safer for teenagers while keeping privacy and meaningful connections intact. The update is part of Discord’s ongoing commitment to protect users over the age of 13.

Discord is a platform for building connections through voice, video, and text while gaming.

What’s new Teen-appropriate experience: All new and existing users will automatically have settings suitable for teens.

Content filtering: Sensitive content will be blurred for teens unless they verify as adults.

Restricted access: Age-restricted channels, servers, and app commands will only be accessible to verified adults.

Message and friend alerts: Direct messages from unknown users go to a separate inbox, and friend requests from strangers will trigger warnings.

Stage restrictions: Only verified adults can speak on stages in servers.

Age verification and privacy Users may need to verify their age to access certain content or change settings. Discord offers:

-Facial age estimation (video selfies processed on-device)

-Submitting ID to trusted partners

-Automatic age inference by Discord’s system

Key privacy protections include:

-Identity documents are deleted quickly after verification.

-Age verification status is private and not visible to others.

-Users can appeal or redo the verification process anytime in “My Account” settings.

Why this matters “Nowhere is our safety work more important than when it comes to teen users, which is why we are announcing these updates in time for Safer Internet Day. Rolling out teen-by-default settings globally builds on Discord’s existing safety architecture, giving teens strong protections while allowing verified adults flexibility. We design our products with teen safety principles at the core and will continue working with safety experts, policymakers, and Discord users to support meaningful, long term wellbeing for teens on the platform,” said Savannah Badalich, Head of Product Policy at Discord.