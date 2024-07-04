‘Early resolution of remaining issues in border areas,’ says EAM S Jaishankar on India-China border issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Astana where both leaders discussed “early resolution of remaining issues in border areas”.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning. Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end. Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest - will guide our bilateral ties.”

This meeting came amid the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh.

The two foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

India has maintained that peace and tranquillity in the border areas is a prerequisite for normal ties between the two countries.

Amidst a three-year military standoff since May 2020, sparked by Chinese attempts to alter the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India and China have been engaged in discussions to achieve full disengagement and resolve issues along the Western sector of their border.

Nearly four years later, the standoff persists, with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar characterizing bilateral relations as “abnormal”. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has condemned China's unilateral actions along the LAC, stating they violated the foundation of bilateral ties. In a brief period, relations between the two countries shifted dramatically from engagement to heightened tension.

In his book Why Bharat Matters, Jaishankar contends that the aftermath of the border clashes has necessitated the Indian establishment adopting a more holistic strategy towards China.

"It was not just the underpinning of peace and tranquillity that was shattered as a result," Jaishankar wrote in Why Bharat Matters, stressing, “There should be an acceptance that a multipolar Asia is one of its essential constituents.”

Moreover, Jaishankar highlighted that India and China's relationship to have a stable balance after 20220 is "not easy", but there should be “an acceptance of multipolarity in Asia.”