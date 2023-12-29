A day after the Court of Appeal of Qatar reduced the sentence of eight former Indian Navy personnel, the Ministry of External Affairs on December 29 said it would discuss the next possible steps with the legal team and the family members of the convicted men, reported news agency ANI quoting MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"The sentences have been reduced but I don't have any additional information to share until we see the detailed judgement. We would urge you again not to engage in speculation. The interests of Indians and their family members are our foremost concern. We will also be discussing the next possible steps with the legal team and the family members," ANI quoted Bagchi as saying.

The MEA spokesperson was answering queries on the Qatar court commuting the death sentences of the eight former Indian Navy personnel.

Earlier on Thursday, a Qatar Court commuted the death penalty of eight ex-Indian naval officers, arrested last year in the Dahra Global case. Now the sentence has been reduced to jail terms.

"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced. The detailed judgement is awaited. We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps," it said.

"Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities. Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture," the release added.

Imprisoned in Qatar:

According to reports, the eight Indian nationals, all retired naval personnel, are accused of spying on a submarine programme. All of them have been imprisoned in Qatar since October 2022.

Answering queries, Bagchi said there is a treaty on the transfer of sentenced persons between India and Qatar.

"Yes, there is such an agreement. However, I'm not sure if it is in effect because it requires ratification by both sides and I would have to check whether the Qatari side has ratified that agreement. I'm not yet sure on that so I would have to check whether it is in force. This is something that we will have to find out," he said.

With agency inputs.

