'Discussing next steps with legal team': MEA after Qatar court commutes death penalty of 8 ex-Indian Navy officers
On Thursday, a Qatar Court commuted the death penalty of eight ex-Indian naval officers, arrested last year in the Dahra Global case. They will be handed jail terms.
A day after the Court of Appeal of Qatar reduced the sentence of eight former Indian Navy personnel, the Ministry of External Affairs on December 29 said it would discuss the next possible steps with the legal team and the family members of the convicted men, reported news agency ANI quoting MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.