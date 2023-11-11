Canadian poet Rupi Kaur has rejected an invitation from the Biden administration to participate in a Diwali event due to its ongoing support for Israel during the Gaza bombardment.

During a recent press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in response to a question about Rupi Kaur turning down the Diwali invitation extended to Kamala Harris, stated that everyone has their opinion, we respect folks' opinion, and that is her opinion.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE However, Rupi Kaur termed the White House's reply 'saddening'.

Taking to X, she said, "We demanded accountability and it is saddening that the best the White House could come up with is, 'Everyone has their opinion, we respect folks' opinion, and that is her opinion.'"

Kaur further added, "'Everyone has their opinion...and that is her opinion' is a disingenuousness, gaslighting response to 'Your government is helping to enable a Genocide with American tax dollars and we are asking you to stop.'"

Rupi Kaur's response to the White House comment.

Kaur slammed the Biden administration and noted, "Shame that this administration does not have compassion for both Palestinian and Israeli lives lost. The children of all communities are worth our love and compassion."

The Canadian poet believed that collective punishment is a war crime, it is inhumane and cannot be a solution.

“'Everyone has their opinion and that is her opinion' when Palestinian kids are digging themselves out of the rubble. When they're carrying their dead while being bombarded. When 900+ bloodlines have been erased forever. When, last night, hospital after hospital was bombed. Ambulances destroyed and maternity and cancer wards placed in total ruin."

Earlier, In a post on X, the poet wrote, "I received an invite from the Biden administration for a Diwali event being held by the VP on November 8. I decline any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population—50% of whom are children.

In the latest developments of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the United States President, Joe Biden, has announced that Israel has agreed to implement a 4-hour humanitarian pause each day in combat operations.

However, conflicting reports suggest that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied such an agreement. Meanwhile, approximately 80,000 individuals evacuated northern Gaza on Thursday as Israeli forces escalated their offensive against Hamas militants in the area.

Israel has asserted that its forces successfully seized a Hamas stronghold in northern Gaza following a 10-hour battle yesterday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported that the death toll among Palestinians in Gaza has reached 10,818, according to its most recent update on Thursday. This figure encompasses 4,412 children and 2,198 women.

(With inputs from agencies)

