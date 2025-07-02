Dismembered body of TikTok influencer, 19, found clogging Peru water plant, human trafficking suspected

A horrifying discovery in Lima, Peru, has shaken the local community and social media audiences alike. The dismembered remains of 19-year-old Venezuelan TikTok influencer Fabiola Alejandra Caicedo Pina, popularly known online as “China Baby,” were found clogging the filtration grid of a water treatment plant in the city, according to the New York Post report.

The body parts were first discovered on June 9, just days after Pina posted her last video on TikTok to her 5,000 followers. Forensic teams identified her remains through several distinctive tattoos, including one on her back that read “Paula Sophia” along with a date. Some of her body parts remain missing, according to reports by Panamericana and Infobae.

“She never told us she was leaving. She just left, and that was it,” a relative told La Republica, highlighting the family’s shock and grief over her disappearance and tragic end.

According to Infobae, Pina had left her home country of Venezuela as a minor to live in Peru with her then-boyfriend, Meiner Jimenez Castillo. In 2022, Castillo died by suicide in Lima. However, his family had allegedly harassed Pina online, accusing her of being connected to his death — claims that were never substantiated.

The Peruvian National Police have described the brutality of Pina’s murder as being consistent with methods used by human trafficking networks, and they are exploring that angle as part of their investigation. So far, no suspects have been formally named or arrested in connection with the case.

Pina’s death has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice, with many demanding greater protection for women, particularly migrant and online personalities, vulnerable to both virtual and real-world threats.

