Disney CEO Bob Iger promises to ‘quiet the noise’ in culture wars; double investment in theme parks and cruise2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:32 AM IST
Disney CEO Bob Iger plans to ‘quiet the noise’ in culture war, double investment in theme parks and cruise ships.
Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger has told investors that the company will "quiet the noise" in a culture war that has pitted social conservatives against the global media and entertainment conglomerate, according to an analyst note as reported by Reuters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message